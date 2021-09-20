Advertisement

Person drowns after drift boat hits rock, ejects floaters

Authorities in Fremont County said the accident happened between Warm River and Ashton on...
Authorities in Fremont County said the accident happened between Warm River and Ashton on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Google Maps(Google Maps)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A person has drowned in eastern Idaho after a drift boat carrying a group down the Henry’s Fork River hit a rock, ejecting all the occupants.

Authorities in Fremont County said the accident happened between Warm River and Ashton on Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers had to scale a rock cliff to get to the scene. The victim was taken down the river and then by ambulance to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

None of the drift boat’s occupants was wearing life vests.

