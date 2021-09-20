Advertisement

Plane tips backward during unloading in Idaho

A United Airlines plane tipped backward in while unloading in Lewiston(Source: CNN, SPECTRUM NEWS NY1)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A United Airlines plane tipped backward while being unloaded in Idaho, with passengers including part of the University of Southern California football team still on board.

United representatives said in a statement that the plane tipped — so that it’s nose was pointing in the air — due to a weight shift during unloading in Lewiston on Friday, KREM reported.

The plane was later levelled and the remaining passengers unloaded.

No injuries were reported.

