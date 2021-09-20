Advertisement

Police investigate after hospital vandalized with swastika

Police are investigating after a central Idaho hospital was vandalized with spray-painted...
Police are investigating after a central Idaho hospital was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas(AP GraphicsBank)
By Rebecca Boone
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police are investigating after a central Idaho hospital was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas.

Three outdoor signs at St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center were vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday morning, hospital officials said.

“It is very troubling, to say the least, to have such a hateful act occur on our campus,” said hospital spokeswoman Laura Crawford.

Crawford said the hospital’s security team was working with local police and an active investigation is underway.

“This act is incredibly troubling,” said Amber Green, St. Luke’s McCall chief operating officer and chief nursing officer, in a prepared statement. “We know that this hateful act does not reflect the community where we live and serve. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement so whomever is responsible is held accountable.”

McCall Police Chief Justin Williams said vandalism like this is rare for the region, but there is no indication that the graffiti was part of a hate crime targeting any specific person or that it is related to the coronavirus pandemic. Idaho’s hate crime law requires the actor to have the “specific intent” to harass someone because of the victim’s race, religion, ancestry, or national origin.

“The community is outraged that something like this would happen but to make the assumption that the hospital was targeted because of COVID is a leap at this point,” Williams said.

He said the case remains under investigation, and people with information are encouraged to contact the police department.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says

Latest News

The DMV will be unveiling a way to renew vehicle registrations by scanning a QR code
DMV unveils new way to renew vehicle registration
St. Luke’s Health System needs morgue overflow
St. Luke’s Health System needs morgue overflow
To make sure the overall fish population is healthy, Idaho Fish and Game will be conducting a...
Fish and Game to conduct survey of the Big Wood River
The 21,000 square foot facility will be located at the Northbridge Junction industrial park and...
Hemp based manufacturer finds home in Jerome