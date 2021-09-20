Advertisement

Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide...
The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details. The suspect was not in custody.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school.

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was shot in the face and the other in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.

The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details.

The suspect was not in custody.

Drew said evidence was recovered on school grounds.

The school system’s superintendent said the high school does random searches for guns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says

Latest News

Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
Authorities in Fremont County said the accident happened between Warm River and Ashton on...
Person drowns after drift boat hits rock, ejects floaters
Thousands of migrants are living in squalor under a bridge in Texas.
Migrants live in squalor on the Texas-Mexico border
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
RAW: Brian Laundrie's parents spotted walking back into their home