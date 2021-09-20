Advertisement

Some crews pulled off Jakes Gulch fire

Fire continues to burn south of Stanley
Fire continues to burn south of Stanley(US Forest Service)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Eastern Area incident management team has been pulled off the Jakes Gulch fire after a week of assisting the Sawtooth National Forest. The news came on Sunday after overnight rains and cool temperatures.

The 510 acre fire is now 80% contained. According to spokesperson Micah Bell, the incident response team was brought in to assure local fire agencies had enough manpower and aerial assistance to contain the fire while preserving the recreation area surrounding Alturas lake.

While the incident response team is off the fire, Bell wants to remind the public that doesn’t mean the area is safe for public access.

“Our job, really, is to come in and manage the fire suppression and get it back to the point where the forest can take it all over. When that happens, all those decisions on what they’re going to do, how they’re going to go about it, those really go back to the forest,” said Bell.

Starting this morning, the Sawtooth National Forest team will officially regain control of the fire area and begin making decisions about how and when to reopen the area.

