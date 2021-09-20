St. Luke’s Health System needs morgue overflow

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — With hospitals statewide having been stretched to capacity, St. Luke’s Health System said it now needs additional room for those who have died.

The statement was made on a Thursday media briefing following the announcement that Crisis Standards of Care would be expanded statewide.

According to St. Luke’s, each hospital within its health system has an additional morgue overflow working. This comes at a time when hospital capacity continues to be strained and the number of COVID-19 cases across Idaho remains high. St. Luke’s has been partnering with local coroners’ offices in order to create capacity within its morgues.

This week, an additional morgue overflow space is being created at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center.

“We had a new space that has come online as a result of our new central plant, otherwise we would not have the location to provide for these deceased bodies,” said St. Luke’s Health System Chief Operating Officer Sandee Gehrke.

