St. Luke’s leading research into suicide intervention strategies

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Idahoans aged 10-44, making it a major priority for public health officials across the state.

St. Luke’s Health System recently received a $3.4 million research grant for a study into Suicide Prevention Among Recipients of Care (SPARC).

The study will look at 1400 patients, 800 adults and 600 adolescents, to see what follow-up strategies work best with each group.

There are two common follow-up intervention styles, by phone or via text, that check-in on former patients with suicidal ideation.

“They’re both really good. The research shows that both of these are effective at cutting suicide risk in half for people,” said Dr. Anna Raiden of St. Luke’s. “But, we want to see if adolescents react more positively to one than the other if older adults react more positively to one than the other.”

The study, which began in May, will take place over three years and help to develop more effective suicide prevention strategies in a state that has a suicide rate 46% higher than the national average.

