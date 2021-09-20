Advertisement

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case oral arguments Dec. 1

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a noteworthy abortion case in December.

The high court released its arguments calendar on Monday, and the Mississippi case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Org., will be heard Dec. 1.

The Mississippi case will consider whether pre-viability restrictions on abortion are unconstitutional.

The 2018 law allows abortions after 15 weeks only in medical emergencies or if the fetus has a severe abnormality. It makes no exception for rape or incest and punishes doctors who do not follow its guidelines.

Two federal courts have already blocked the Mississippi law.

The justices deliberated for months about whether to take up the dispute.

It’s considered the most important set of abortion-related oral arguments the court has heard since 1992, when the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy with the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

It comes at a time when some states are putting up barriers to abortion access.

A Texas law was allowed to go into effect earlier this month, pending appeal, that restricts abortion access after six weeks.

Abortion has been legal in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says

Latest News

FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Democrats face heavy lift on Biden agenda as GOP stands by
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was...
Police: 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody
To make sure the overall fish population is healthy, Idaho Fish and Game will be conducting a...
Fish and Game to conduct survey of the Big Wood River