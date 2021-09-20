Travel clinicians in high demand throughout Idaho

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Travel clinicians make up between 1 and 2% of all clinicians nationwide. These clinicians typically sign-up for three to four-month contracts with facilities across the country.

“They help us fill in for various needs like maternity leaves,” said Director of Enterprise and Staffing at St. Luke’s Health System Sarah Wandling. “It’s very typical for us to bring a traveler in to help meet our staffing needs.”

According to Curtis Anderson — who owns travel nurse staffing agency Elite Speciality Staffing and app Nursa — there are more jobs for travel nurses than clinicians available. He said the demand for travel nurses to supplement staffing shortages within the Gem State is incredibly high.

“Elite has been around since 2004 and the demand that we’re currently seeing in between the Magic Valley and Ada County is as high as the company has ever recorded,” Anderson said. “So, the needs are as great as they’ve ever been.”

Anderson added he has seen substantial interest in the travel clinician field partially due to the lucrative pay for travel nurses at the moment.

“Generally, a travel nurse is going to make 30 to 50 percent more in an hourly arrangement,” Anderson said.

One health system that has hired more travel nurses is St. Luke’s; but, obstacles like the housing shortage in the Magic Valley have made doing so less than straightforward.

“Right now, given the housing markets that we’re experiencing, this is a barrier to travelers finding housing, but we’re partnering with a lot of different community partners whether that’s developers [or] short-term housing rentals,” Wandling said. “There’s a variety of things we’re working on so we can decrease that barrier.”

According to St. Luke’s Health System, there is currently 400 clinical traveling staff working within their network whereas, during a typical summer, their number of medical travelers would be less than 30.

