Bellevue passes in-door face mask mandate

Bellevue joins Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Blaine County as far as passing mask mandates for all in-door public places.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bellvue, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday afternoon the City of Bellevue joined some of the other incorporated cities in the Wood River Valley by voting in favor of a face mask mandate.

On Monday the city council debated two options that were in front of them. One was a resolution that would recommend face coverings, and the other was a mandate that would require face coverings for all in-door public places. Mayor Ned Burns told the council members they could also pass both options or take no action on them.

Due to the recent COVID surge and healthcare facilities operating above capacity levels, many council members felt that it would be best to pass a face mask mandate. They also thought it would be wise to stay consistent with some of the health orders neighboring cities passed, as well as, the Blaine County School District. All of them have in-door mask mandates.

The vote was a unanimous one but some council members had mixed emotions about the effectiveness of a mask mandate. Councilman Doug Brown was worried that residents were “burn out” over COVID and all of the changing policies regarding it. If a mask mandate was passed it would cause divisiveness and some residents wouldn’t comply with the order. Brown also felt a mask mandate was impossible to enforce.

Councilman Greg Cappel understood Brown’s concerns about the politicization of face coverings but he and others felt something had to be done to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. He and others had real concerns about the number of unvaccinated people filling up the hospitals.

In the end, the mask mandate was passed, and it will be in effect starting Tuesday. Bellevue joins Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Blaine County as far as passing mask mandates for all in-door public places.

