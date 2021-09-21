Cool weather and weekend rains push Idaho towards end of wildfire season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rain over the weekend, cool weather ahead and possibly the wildfire season behind us?

State Forester Craig Foss says we’re close, but not quite there yet.

“Our goal always is to get to mid-September,” Foss said, “then hopefully we start to see those fall rains pick up.”

With the whole Gem State getting close to exiting the dangers of wildfire season, I spoke with local fire agencies to see what is happening in dry, drought-riddled Southern Idaho.

Bureau of Land Management Spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine tells me the season is nearing its end.

“We’re kind of moving into that shoulder season,” said Brizendine, “early to mid-fall. It’s starting to get cooler at night, it’s starting to get dark sooner.”

‘Shoulder season’ is a term for the beginning and end of wildfire season, as blazes begin to slow down, and out-of-state agencies begin to return home.

“Fires that are burning are going to start to slow down, especially some of those bigger fires, they’re going to start catching those,” Brizendine said.

Even with ‘shoulder season’ approaching, fire officials, both local and statewide, ask those headed outdoors to continue using caution.

Idaho has seen October fire events in the past and in an effort to avoid that, Brizendine and Foss both advise recreators to check local guidance before heading outdoors.

“My urging to people that are out recreating, whether you’re hunting or hiking or camping, whatever you’re doing,” said Foss. “It’s a beautiful time of the year to be out, but you have to be careful.”

“The risk is still there,” Brizendine said. “If something starts everything is about as dry as it’s ever going to be.”

