COVID-19 still impacting Idaho hospitals at record levels

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — COVID-19′s impact on the Gem State is still at a record pace. Daily average hospitalizations, ICU bed use, and ventilator use reached highs for the entire pandemic once again this past week.

At St. Luke’s Magic valley over the weekend, Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jim Souza said there was a point where five individuals on their medical floors were deteriorating. No ICU’s were available, and they almost came to the point where they had to allocate resources.

“Now we were able to avert that because our partners in Eastern Idaho took two of those patients, our partners at St. Alphonsus took a patient, and we were able to make capacity in Boise in part due to COVID-19 deaths,” Souza said.

Souza adds having multiple people deteriorating over a number of hours is a common occurrence on hospital floors, but Saturday was different because St. Luke’s Magic Valley and the rest of the health system is so overwhelmed.

