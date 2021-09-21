Experts say more get sick during the fall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It may seem like there are more illnesses floating around during the fall, but is that actually the case? According to the South Central Public Health District, more people actually do get sick during the fall especially as it gets colder outside.

This is in part because people tend to move indoors in order to stay warm. As a result, there is less air circulation and people are in closer proximity to each other.

Additionally, people who may have been on vacation during the summertime are usually working more regularly during the fall. Children are also returning to school in the fall and spreading illnesses among each other.

Many of the same mitigation strategies championed for COVID-19, however, also protect individuals from these illnesses.

“The great thing about some of these precautions that we’re so sick of hearing is that they actually protect against much more than COVID-19,” said Brianna Bodily of the South Central Public Health District.

“Wearing a mask the point of that is to protect the particulates from your mouth -- the spit from flying -- so that can help protect against things like flu against cold.”

Strategies like social distancing, proper handwashing and staying home with your sick also help protect from community spread of the flu or colds.

