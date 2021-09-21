Jones, Glenna Ruth

BURLEY—Glenna Ruth Cureton Jones, a 68-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Glenna was born January 20, 1953, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to Riley and Edna Hensley Cureton. The family moved to Arizona and resided there for about a year before moving to Hazelton, Idaho. Glenna attended school in Hazelton and then attended Valley High School. She was on the drill team and took pride in being a part of that team during her high school years.

In 1970, she met and married Mike Cochran. In 1971, they were blessed with their first daughter, Melanie, then in 1975, their second daughter, Brandi, was born. Glenna and Mike were later divorced. She then met and married Don ‘Jonesy’ Jones and they were later divorced. In 1996, she met the love of her life, Ted Luttmer, and they spent 24 wonderful years together until Ted passed away in 2020.

Glenna is survived by her two daughters, Melanie Adams and Brandi (Mike) Huber; her grandchildren, Brandon Adams, Troy Adams, Gunner (Dawnya) Adams, Dalton (Nathan) Strickland, Schiler (Natalie Firth) Stevens, and Nick Stevens; her sister, Debbie Terrell; niece, Linsey Lockner; and her children, Drew and Ethan Lockner; nephews, Austin (Kristi) Terrell, and Alex Terrell; her aunt, Edith Wolf; and many cousins whom she loved.

Glenna was preceded in death by her parents; her maternal and paternal grandparents; her special love, Ted Luttmer; brother-in-law, Dave Terrell; aunt, Ruth Pollock; uncle, Ellsworth Hensley; cousing, Greg Hensley; and ex-husband, Don Jones.

We would like to thank all of you who have shown love, support and care for our family during this time. We love you Mom!

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.