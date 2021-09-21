Advertisement

Little, 25 other governors request meeting with Biden over border

The governors say that many states have stepped up and committed resources to support security
A section of the border fence in the Rio Grande Valley.
A section of the border fence in the Rio Grande Valley.(Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little joined 25 other governors in requesting an in-person meeting with President Biden to find solutions to the border crisis with Mexico.

“The sustained availability of drugs and the impact from crime related to drug abuse – including property and violent crimes – present continuing threats to the health and safety of Idahoans. Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico. America’s governors, including me, are asking the President to talk to us and work with us on solutions to the crisis,” Governor Little said.

“The months-long surge in illegal crossings has instigated an international humanitarian crisis, spurred a spike in international criminal activity, and opened the floodgates to human traffickers and drug smugglers endangering public health and safety in our states,” the letter states. “The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be ignored.”

The governors say that many states have stepped up and committed resources to support security at the border.

In July, Governor Little announced Idaho would send a specialized team of Idaho State Police troopers to assist with intelligence gathering and investigative work related to drug interdiction at the border.

The troopers have now completed their weeks-long mission.

“While governors are doing what we can, our Constitution requires that the President must faithfully execute the immigration laws passed by Congress,” the governors said. “We come directly to you seeking an open and constructive dialogue regarding border enforcement on behalf of U.S. citizens in our states and all those hoping to become U.S. citizens.”

