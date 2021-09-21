Local high school holds mental health awareness week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge High School has declared this week to be mental health awareness week, aiming to raise awareness and education on an illness that affects many.

“We all have our struggles, I’ve had my struggles, but we aren’t alone, that’s another message we want to send, again we do all have struggles, and we can support each other through those struggles,” said school principal Kasey Teske.

The high school is holding events and seminars all week about all aspects of mental health. Tuesday, students spent the day writing positive words on the sidewalk.

According to the leader of the committee, now is more important than ever to begin the conversation.

“One thing that we’ve talked about is how everything that’s happened recently affected all of us in different ways, and we want to go back to bringing everyone together and working together to support everyone so we can all succeed,” said senior Ella Oberg.

While the week is only five days, they want this culture and environment to last all year so students know they aren’t alone.

“Even though it might not be talked about as much as it should be, when we do talk about it we can focus on things that are super important and give them the light they need,” said Oberg.

The school’s principal says he recognizes how hard the past year and a half have been. More than that, he is inspired by how strong his students are.

“We’ve grown more resilient, and I think we kind of know what to do and what to expect, to take care of ourselves, and we want to keep promoting that message that there are things we can do to take care of ourselves, and take care of others,” said Teske.

