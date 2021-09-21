Advertisement

Officer consoles 1-year-old after parents arrested for overdose in car

By Byran Mims
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) – A heartbreaking story of drug abuse was capture in a photo.

Police in North Carolina photographed an officer comforting a toddler whose parents had overdosed on heroin.

They posted that picture on social media, where it has generated hundreds of comments.

Police say somebody noticed a car with two people inside, slumped over, unconscious around 7 a.m. Friday.

Also in the car: a 1-year-old boy.

In the photo posted on Facebook, you see that child in the arms of Officer Michael Sheeley, awaiting the boy’s grandparent to arrive.

This photo was posted on social media and has generated hundreds of comments.
This photo was posted on social media and has generated hundreds of comments. (Fayetteville Police Department // Facebook)

Sgt. Jeremy Glass posted the picture on Facebook because of the sad story it illustrates.

“This is something that we see routinely and it’s sad,” Glass said. “Fortunately, officers were able to capture that candid shot of Officer Sheeley and that young child.”

Police arrested the boy’s parents, 28-year-old Joshua Write and 26-year-old Alicia Kowszik, both of Fayetteville.

The pair was charged with possession of heroin and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Security video shows the car arrived at 10:50 the night before and had stayed there until a passerby called 911 more than eight hours later.

Glass said children are too often the innocent victims of drug abuse.

“We’ve had children running down the street in diapers -- their parents or caregivers have overdosed inside a residence,” he explained.

On the Facebook post, police published the number for national substance abuse and mental health services: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

“To see how many people that drug abuse affects in real life is powerful, and I think everybody needs to see this,” Glass said.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC)...
Idaho expands Crisis Standards of Care statewide

Latest News

The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 21
Fire breaks out at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
Trapper education class offered in the Magic Valley Region
Police in North Carolina photographed an officer comforting a toddler whose parents had...
Officer consoles 1-year-old after parents arrested for overdose in car