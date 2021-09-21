Robinson, Norman Lee

WENDELL—Norman Lee Robinson, 69, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home in Wendell.

Norman was born on May 19, 1952 in Jerome, Idaho, the son of John Lee Robinson and Clara Lee Robinson.

He was raised on the family farm where he worked hard as his dad’s right-hand man. He developed a work ethic that was insurmountable. He became a skilled and well-known welder by committing himself to getting it done and doing it right. This was the western cowboy way which lived in his heart and he passed onto all his children. He showed them the importance of being of service to others without wanting or expecting anything in return and taught them to be good, strong and structured parents. He was extremely proud of the men and women they have become.

Norman built a legacy through his children and grandchildren. He loved each and everyone of them, his pride and joy. Though Norman may have had a hard and tough disposition, his grandchildren could always bring out the sweet, kindhearted, loving teddy bear of a man he truly was.

We will always hold you in our heart you grumpy old fart!

Norman is survived by: two sons - Norman S. (Lisa) Robinson of West Jordan, Utah, and Jeremiah L. (Stephanie) Robinson of Eagle Mountain, Utah; Three daughters – Launa A. (Craig) Christiansen of West Jordan, Utah, Deitra L. Calkins of Salt Lake City, Utah, Tisha M. (Erik) Wardle of Dallas, Oregon; three brothers - Franklin L. Robinson of Twin Falls, Idaho, Ronnie L. Robinson of Las Vegas, Nevada and Michael L. Robinson of Ontario, Oregon; three sisters - Debbie L. Robinson of Fairfield, Idaho, Dixie L. Wilson of Wendell, Idaho, and Sarah L. Niedeffer of Walla Walla, Washington; 32 grandchildren – Brigham, Joseph, Emmalee, Millie, Andalee, Lincoln, Brooke, Aubrey, Bobby, Amber, Ashley, Brayden, Olivia, Rylee, Paislee, Spencer, Taylor, Brooke, Riley, Sammie, Parker, Taila, Aubrey, Haven, Hunter, Isabelle, Ethan, Evelette, Natalya, Trysten, Achten, Izzy and eight great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of his life and legacy will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at 8053 S. Stonecutter Circle, West Jordan, Utah, 84081.

In lieu of flowers a GoFundMe has been set up in Norman’s name to help the family with the unexpected expenses from his passing.

