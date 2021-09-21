Ronald McDonald House Charities holding a local fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ronald McDonald House is holding a fundraiser in the Magic Valley on Sept 30 to be able to continue offering housing and other necessities families need when their child is sick.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities helps families with a sick child get the care they need, no matter where they live.

Half of the patients who walk through the doors are from the Magic Valley.

No family ever wants to have a sick child, but if it does happen, the Ronald McDonald House Charities says they’re able to help with other needs.

“We’re able to take care of the family, so the family can turn around and just focus on their child and the wellbeing,” said Mindy Plumlee, the executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities. “And not having the additional burden of the financial aspect is really important too, which is why fundraising is so important to us.”

At the fundraiser, there will be food, drinks, a band and education about the Ronald McDonald Charities.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, visit their website.

