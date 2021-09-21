Advertisement

Ronald McDonald House Charities holding a local fundraiser

Ronald McDonald House Charities to hold a fundraiser on September 30 in the Magic Valley.
Ronald McDonald House Charities to hold a fundraiser on September 30 in the Magic Valley.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ronald McDonald House is holding a fundraiser in the Magic Valley on Sept 30 to be able to continue offering housing and other necessities families need when their child is sick.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities helps families with a sick child get the care they need, no matter where they live.

Half of the patients who walk through the doors are from the Magic Valley.

No family ever wants to have a sick child, but if it does happen, the Ronald McDonald House Charities says they’re able to help with other needs.

“We’re able to take care of the family, so the family can turn around and just focus on their child and the wellbeing,” said Mindy Plumlee, the executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities. “And not having the additional burden of the financial aspect is really important too, which is why fundraising is so important to us.”

At the fundraiser, there will be food, drinks, a band and education about the Ronald McDonald Charities.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC)...
Idaho expands Crisis Standards of Care statewide

Latest News

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is hosting a press conference to update Idahoans on the COVID-19...
State officials kill attempt to revive McCall land swap
COVID-19 remains an issue for St. Luke's Hospitals
COVID-19 still impacting Idaho hospitals at record levels
Outside South Central Public Health District's offices on the College of Southern Idaho campus...
Experts say more get sick during the fall
Canyon Ridge High School holds mental health awareness week
Local high school holds mental health awareness week