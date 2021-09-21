Advertisement

Trapper education class offered in the Magic Valley Region

Trapper education class to be held in the Magic Valley Region on Sept 25
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A trapper education class is being offered by Fish and Game on Saturday Sept 25 in the Hunter Education Building at the Magic Valley Regional Office at 324 South 417 East in Jerome. The class will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Cost is $9.75.

Persons desiring to trap wolves need both the trapper education and wolf trapper education certifications.

Class registration is online by visiting the Fish and Game website under the education tab.

Due to COVID-19 concerns appropriate social distancing will be required at all times. Masks and other PPE are highly encouraged for all participants.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC)...
Idaho expands Crisis Standards of Care statewide

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Idaho directs more aid to hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
A section of the border fence in the Rio Grande Valley.
Little, 25 other governors request meeting with Biden over border
St. Luke's is receiving a grant for suicide research
St. Lukes receives grant for suicide research
Fit and Well Idaho: Genetic Counseling
Fit and Well Idaho: Genetic Counseling