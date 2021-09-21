Twin Falls doubles up Jerome in Battle of the Bridge

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in the 28-14 victory.

Jerome got to within one possession in the third quarter, but the Bruins tacked on another touchdown in the fourth.

For Twin Falls, Andy Geilman was 10/14 for 123 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. James Noorlander rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Solosabal added 49 yards and a TD, while Jace Mahlke had a one-yard touchdown run.

Jerome’s Johnathan Ramsey ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Zander Bingham was 16/24 for 127 yards.

