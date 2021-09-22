Advertisement

11 arrested in sex trafficking operation in Boise

Boise Police and Idaho State police arrested 11 people as part of an operation designed to reduce demand for sex trafficking(AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise Police and Idaho State police arrested 11 people as part of an operation designed to reduce demand for sex trafficking.

“Our focus for this operation was to reduce the demand for prostitution in the Treasure Valley,” said Boise Police Detective Mike Miraglia. “Prostitution is not a victimless crime and targeting the buyers of commercial sex is one way to make an impact on the bigger problem of human trafficking and stop it from happening in our city.”

The suspects were arrested on misdemeanor prostitution charges on Tuesday and were booked into the Ada County Jail.

“Sex trafficking victims are often subjected to severe forms of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of their trafficker,” said Boise Police Detective Mike Miraglia. “Boise is not immune to this type of crime and we are working to address the problem from multiple fronts including public awareness.”

Below is the list of the people arrested on misdemeanor prostitution charges

- Saverio Paul Mancieri, 71, Star, ID

- Jerry Deon Reiner, 33, Pocatello, ID

- Jose R Montenegro, 35, Wilder, ID

- Frank Ramos Moran, 34, Portland, OR

- David Richard Lockwood, 69, Boise, ID

- Chadwick Vaughn Jolley, 48, Kuna, ID

- Gerardo Escobar-Rodriguez, 37, Mountain Home, ID

- Thomas David Matthews, 40, McCall, ID

- Gabriel Castillo, 40, Arleta, CA

- Abdul Kwitonda, 34, Boise, ID

- Madison Dean Guernsey, 30, Boise, ID

