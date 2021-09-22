Behind the Business: Performix Nutrition Systems

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just off of state highway 25 in Rupert, big things are happening at a local feed company. Performix Nutrition Systems, a liquid feed company doing all it can to provide its clients with the best feed available.

“We make liquid supplements for dairies and feedlots,” says Ty Cahoon, the facility manager at the Rupert location.

The thing that makes this company unique is a prestigious national award the business just won.

“It’s a very prestigious thing,” says Cahoon. “Our company has never won it, and we still need to go down and accept it to bring it back. The program is a benchmark program that everyone in the liquid feed industry can use. It basically shows how you’re doing against your competitors.”

Starting from just 4 employees, the location continues to grow.

“Our location was built in 2015, and we’ve seen steady growth since then,” says Cahoon. We’re averaging 14% growth per year.”

If you’re interested in buying, they are ready to help.

“Get ahold of our Nampa office,” says Cahoon. “They have salesmen, consultants, and nutritionists on staff who will go to the customer locations.”

