Boise State will play on CBS for just the second time ever Saturday

LOGAN, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State football team is heading into Mountain West conference play sitting at just 1-2.

Andy Avalos’ squad faces another tough team in Utah State this weekend.

The game kicks off at 10 a.m. in Logan against the undefeated Aggies, who knocked off Washington State in their season opener. The game will be broadcast on KMVT.

This will be the first Boise State game on CBS since the 2014 Mountain West Championship Game and just the second in school history.

Avalos said the team will be having a pregame meal four hours before the game.

The first-year broncos coach says this shouldn’t be much of an issue as normal mid-week practice times start around 9 am.

“It’s going to be making sure, to be honest with you, a few days before that we get the appropriate rest that we need and getting to bed at night and getting the preparation we need and taking care of our bodies and so that when we do, when our two feet hit the ground on that Saturday morning, we’re ready, we’re ready to roll,” Avalos said.

Boise State beat the Aggies 42-13 a year ago, but both teams now have new coaches at the helm.

Blake Anderson is in his first year leading Utah State.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.