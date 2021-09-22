Boundary fire hits 73-thousand acres

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The boundary fire continues to burn portions of the Salmon-Challis National forest and as of today, it has burned more than 73-thousand acres and is a 48% of completion. Completion is based on fuel reducing, protecting assets and monitoring.

Officials were hoping the rains from this past Saturday night and Sunday would have a much larger impact on putting out the blaze, but this wasn’t the case.

According to some, the outlook doesn’t look much better.

“The weather we did get doesn’t look like, especially with our outlook coming up here, it doesn’t look like that it’s going to be the season-ending event the we were hoping for. So this fire is likely still gonna continue to be burning. As of Saturday it was still burning actively,” said district ranger Heath Perrine.

Perrine also says that closures will remain in effect until further notice. Crews will continue to battle the fire until it is fully out.

