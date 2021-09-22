CSI announces award winners from 2020-2021 season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even though COVID-19 canceled awards banquets for College of Southern Idaho athletic teams in the spring, the Golden Eagles are still honoring some of their best athletes from the crazy 2020-2021 athletic season.

First, current Wyoming Cowboy basketball player Deng Dut.

CSI Men's Basketball's @dengdutt named Rudy recipient for 2020-2021 school year https://t.co/fnElt2u6Qu — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) September 20, 2021

Dut is this year’s Rudy recipient, an award given by athletic director Joel Bate for someone who goes above and beyond on and off the court.

The award is an ode to the main character in the movie Rudy. Dut was a first-team NJCAA All-American in 2021 and Region 18 Player of the Year.

CSI also honored their Student-Athletes of the Year.

On the women’s side, basketball player Sierra Davis took home the honor.

Golden Eagle Basketball's @CCDavisss named 2020-21 Female Student-Athlete of the Year. Way to Go Sierra! https://t.co/bWkr4Hwb8c — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) September 20, 2021

The Provo native averaged 7.4 points a game last year, and head coach Randy Rogers said she worked tirelessly to improve her game over her two seasons in Twin Falls. She earned a scholarship at the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

Cross country runner Eric Christen won Men’s Student-Athlete of the Year.

Cross Country's Eric Christen honored as CSI's Male Student Athlete of the Year for 2020-2021. Congrats Eric! https://t.co/rxFfcFdz8l — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) September 20, 2021

Christen was a three-time All-American at CSI and posted a 4.0 GPA in his two years at school. He finished 11th overall at the NJCAA Cross Country National Championships last year and is continuing his career at Idaho State.

