Did domestic violence play a factor in Gabby Petito’s death?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Videos of Gabby Petito before her death raises questions about possible domestic violence.

While the investigation continues into exactly what happened, putting you first, KMVT asked one local domestic violence expert about the situation.

Noemi Juarez from Voices Against Violence says the first thing she noticed after watching the video was how evident it was that Gabby was in a crisis, as she was hyperventilating and crying.

The second thing Juarez noticed was how she was blaming herself, saying she has O-C-D and she kept apologizing for her actions, which is also very typical in those who are being abused, which can be mental or physical abuse.

“It’s hard for the victim to get services or to even ask for help when they are being painted as someone who is crazy, or has a mental health issue, has anxiety, all of those things can definitely heighten somebody’s crisis state, but it should never be an excuse for victim blaming,” said Juarez.

She said that is why it is important for not only the law enforcement, but the community as well to be aware of the signs of possible domestic violence. According to the C-D-C, 1 in 3 women have experienced partner violence.

“Our very first protocol when we arrive, our goal is first of all, is everybody safe, is the scene safe, have we separated people who are actively fighting, just is it safe, then we start to work through the process of what occurred, who did what, just kind of work our way through the elements from there,” said Detective Ken Rivers with the Twin Falls Police Police Department.

Detective Rivers says he doesn’t doubt that the officer at that scene thought he was doing what was best in that moment, but it reinforces how serious a domestic violence situation is.

“We have a pretty zero tolerance policy here at the police department, if we can determine that a crime occured in the domestic violence arena, we make an arrest, we pretty much do it every time,” said Rivers.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.