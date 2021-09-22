Advertisement

Fatality, active search and rescue at Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - Park search and rescue crews located the body of Mark O’Neill along the east shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park Monday, Sept. 20.

O’Neill, 67, from Chimacum, Washington, and his half-brother, Kim Crumbo, 74, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue by a family member Sunday, Sept. 19 from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.

On Sunday, Sept 19, park crews located a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of Shoshone Lake, as well as a canoe, paddle, PFD and other personal belongings on the east shore of the lake. Crews located the body of O’Neill along the east shore during the morning of Monday, Sept. 20.

Search and rescue efforts continue with 10 crew members on foot in the area Tuesday, Sept. 21 to locate Crumbo. Grand Teton National Park interagency ship and crew are also assisting with air operations.

Both O’Neill and Crumbo are National Park Service (NPS) retirees, and Crumbo is a former Navy Seal.

This incident remains under investigation. While we cannot comment further about the specifics of this investigation, we will provide updates when appropriate to do so. We ask the public to maintain distance from any law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles and their related activity for the safety of the public in this remote area and to protect the integrity of our work.

