Advertisement

Gooding School District reverses mask decision

Gooding School District will no longer require masks indoors
Gooding School District will no longer require masks indoors(kmvt)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding School District has reversed it’s decision to require masks indoors.

At a school board meeting last night, they voted to highly recommend face coverings when indoors and social distancing cannot occur, instead of mandating them.

The district is encouraging people to not go to school when sick with any illness as the district is still short on substitute teachers and is encouraging anyone interested in being a substitute to apply. This went into effect today.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC)...
Idaho expands Crisis Standards of Care statewide
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho leaders send letter to President Biden threatening legal action

Latest News

A new inpatient care center for young women is coming to the Magic Valley
New care center aims to provide to some of Idaho’s most vulnerable
Cable ONE is becoming Sparklight. The name is intended to reflect the company's transformation...
Sparklight opens nomination pool for grant money
Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
Boise Police and Idaho State police arrested 11 people as part of an operation designed to...
11 arrested in sex trafficking operation in Boise