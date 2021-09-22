Gooding School District reverses mask decision

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding School District has reversed it’s decision to require masks indoors.

At a school board meeting last night, they voted to highly recommend face coverings when indoors and social distancing cannot occur, instead of mandating them.

The district is encouraging people to not go to school when sick with any illness as the district is still short on substitute teachers and is encouraging anyone interested in being a substitute to apply. This went into effect today.

