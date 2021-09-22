Idaho senators among those aiming to expand nuclear fallout compensation plan

WASHINGTON D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are among those who have introduced bipartisan legislation designed to extend and expand eligibility under the RECA program to those who have suffered from cancers related to fallout from above-ground nuclear weapons testing during the Cold War period of the 1950s and 1960s.

The legislation expands the coverage area to allow more potential victims, known as “downwinders,” to file for compensation under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. The program currently limits compensation to individuals who lived in parts of Nevada, Utah and Arizona at the time of the tests, despite scientific studies indicating the radioactive fallout and radiation reached a number of states in the Mountain West.

Representative Teresa Leger Fernández (D-New Mexico) introduced similar legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Senate legislation would update the current RECA program by expanding the geographic downwinder eligibility to include then-residents of Colorado, Idaho, Montana and New Mexico.

The Senate bill would expand eligibility for certain individuals working in uranium mines, mills or transporting uranium ore. It would also increase the amount of compensation an individual may receive and extend the RECA program another 19 years following enactment. RECA is currently scheduled to sunset in 2022.

“For more than a decade, I have introduced legislation to compensate downwinders, and, sadly, we are losing many to old age and cancer,” said Senator Crapo. “Congress must pass this critical bill while there is still time to assist those still with us.”

“There is no doubt that many Idahoans suffered the impacts of nuclear testing conducted in the 1950s and 60s, and these victims deserve the same assistance as those in neighboring states,” said Senator Risch. “I’m proud to support this legislation to ensure that Idaho downwinders are justly compensated.”

