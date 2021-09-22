Advertisement

Idaho Senators among those aiming to expand radiation compensation

Advocates have been trying for years to bring awareness to the lingering effects of nuclear fallout
The Castle Bravo atmospheric nuclear test March 1, 1954, was the largest nuclear device ever detonated by the United States. It also caused the worst radioactive contamination in U.S. history. (Source: Department of Energy/Wikipedia)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers including Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch is renewing a push to expand a U.S. compensation program for people who were exposed to radiation following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War.

The legislation expands the coverage area to allow more potential victims, known as “downwinders,” to file for compensation under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.  The program currently limits compensation to individuals who lived in parts of Nevada, Utah and Arizona at the time of the tests, despite scientific studies indicating the radioactive fallout and radiation reached a number of states in the Mountain West.

“For more than a decade, I have introduced legislation to compensate downwinders, and, sadly, we are losing many to old age and cancer,” said Senator Crapo.  “Congress must pass this critical bill while there is still time to assist those still with us.”

“There is no doubt that many Idahoans suffered the impacts of nuclear testing conducted in the 1950s and 60s, and these victims deserve the same assistance as those in neighboring states,” said Senator Risch.  “I’m proud to support this legislation to ensure that Idaho downwinders are justly compensated.”

Advocates have been trying for years to bring awareness to the lingering effects of nuclear fallout surrounding the Trinity Site in southern New Mexico and on the Navajo Nation, where more than 30 million tons of uranium ore were extracted over decades to support U.S. nuclear activities. There are other sites around the American West that could be added to the list of places affected by fallout and radiation exposure. The program is set to expire next July.

