Kamiah Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Federal Prison for Suffocation

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Stephen Jason Dahlin, 52, of, Kamiah, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for suffocation, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered that Dahlin serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Dahlin was indicted by a grand jury on November 10, 2020 and pleaded guilty to the charge on June 9, 2021.

According to court records, on October 24, 2020, Dahlin got into a fight with his wife and forced her face into a cushion until she could not breathe. Dahlin’s wife sought medical help and Dahlin fled the area. The Federal Bureau of Investigation sought and obtained search warrants for Dahlin’s residence, resulting in the discovery of evidence which corroborated the victim’s account of her attack, and to track Dahlin’s phone, which ultimately led to his arrest in Arizona.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez credited the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nez Perce Tribal Police, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, which led to charges.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.