New care center aims to provide to some of Idaho’s most vulnerable

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley is welcoming a new inpatient care center for young women. With Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting, the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest non-profit, Sacred Heart Ranch to the area.

The couple behind the ranch, Jamie Thietten-Espil and Pete Espil, hope to support young women who are transitioning from foster care, corrections facilities, the military and more.

“The mission of Sacred Heart Ranch of Idaho is to provide housing, support and unconditional love to young women during difficult transitions in order to help them heal, grow and learning important skills before moving on to the next stage of life,” said Jamie Thietten-Espil.

The ranch will teach confidence and life skills through occupational therapy, while also providing a space for rest and recuperation.

“We’re going to be a family-style setting; we’re going to live together, we’re going to work together, we’re going to play together, we’re going to eat together and we’re going to learn together and much more,” said Thietten-Espil.

Members of the board, including Dr. Leah York a licensed psychologist, support Sacred Heart Ranch’s mission. Speaking with York, she told me this type of home base is an oft-overlooked part of the recovery process.

“Everybody needs something, at some point, to come back to. Whether it’s, ‘you know how to do this, you can do this,’ or just touching base at your root again. Having somewhere to, kind of, stem and move forward from, that stability and support is huge for everyone,” said Sacred Heart Ranch board member Dr. Leah York.

Thietten-Espil tells KMVT that the ranch will be an inpatient facility, where young women will become “a part of the family,” and learn confidence and life skills through hands-on therapy strategies.

“We want that ‘home type feel,’ we don’t want a dormitory or institution type feel for these young women, especially since they’ve been dealing with trauma,” said Thietten-Espil.

