Nine cows killed in I15 semi-truck rollover

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A semi-truck rolled over during an accident on I15, killing nine of the 41 cattle the truck was towing.

A semi-truck and a pickup truck sideswiped each other on I15 outside of McCammon, police say. The semi was pulling a trailer with 41 cattle in it. After glancing off the pickup, the semi overcorrected, and it rolled, killing nine of the cows, the police report.

The lane was closed for around seven hours. The police didn’t say anything about either driver being wounded.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, police say.

