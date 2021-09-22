Advertisement

Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested an international flight passenger at Eppley Airfield who caused a disturbance when asked to comply with COVID-19 rules.

According to the OPD report, Cliff Emerson, 67, of Ashland — who officers said smelled of alcohol — became angry when asked by a United ticket agent on Sunday, Sept. 12, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 48 hours prior since he was traveling out of the country.

Officers said Emerson threatened them and the airline’s employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly, and he was asked to leave the airport. He said he wouldn’t do so, continued to threaten offers and airline staff, and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, the police report states.

Emerson was booked into Douglas County Corrections on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing, according to police records.

Authorities verified Wednesday that he bonded out and is due in court Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

