Sparklight opens nomination pool for grant money

Cable ONE is becoming Sparklight. The name is intended to reflect the company's transformation from a traditional cable company to a full-service provider of internet, cable television, and phone services.(Image source: Sparklight)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — $200,000 of grant money is donated each year by internet provider Sparklight each year, and they are once again opening their nomination pool.

All throughout the month of October, nonprofits can sign up or be nominated to receive grant funding to assist in their mission. Sparklight is focusing on awarding grants to companies that serve their communities by helping with food insecurity, digital education and learning, but any nonprofit can apply for funds.

Sparklight general manager Russ Young tells KMVT these grants are a part of Sparklight’s goal to be involved in the communities they serve.

“The idea is just to build stronger communities, more vibrant communities and be that community partner and good corporate citizen that we should be,” he said.

