Blaine County School District struggling to hire

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County School District is having and unprecedented hiring season, and the process of trying to fill open positions hasn’t been an easy one. Now, the school board is exploring a pilot program that might alleviate some future stress.

At the height of this hiring season, the Blaine County School District had 40 open positions that needed to be filled. About month into the school year, some of the positions are still open.

The district’s human resource director says the main reason they are having difficulty is the lack of affordable housing in the Wood River Valley. She says they have had a handful of situations where someone has accepted a job and then had to turn it down because they couldn’t find a place to live. The school board is looking at starting a housing assistance program aimed at helping new hires and existing staff.

“Currently, the idea is to establish a pilot program. The first phase of that would be a similar model to the city of Sun Valley which provided monthly rental subsidies for some of their staff that qualifies,” said Blaine County School District HR Director Brooke Marshall.

Marshall says the goal is to have the program in place by 2022.

