Boise State’s miscues prove costly in loss to No. 23 Oklahoma State

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State fell to 1-2 on the season after the Broncos failed to overcome a one point halftime deficit and lost to Oklahoma State Saturday night, 21-20.

The Cowboys who are known to be a run-heavy team, ran the ball for 246 yards. Jaylen Warren rushed for 226 yards alone and two touchdowns. Quarterback Spencer Sanders also rushed for a touchdown and 52 yards.

Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier was sacked four times and only threw for one touchdown.

Defensively, one of the costliest moments of the game happened in the second quarter, when on third and 18, Rodney Robinson was assessed a pass interference call that would bring the Cowboys down to the six yard line.

Warren would score immediately.

Then on BSU’s ensuing drive, George Holani fumbled the ball and Oklahoma State would take over at the Broncos 21 yard line, which would eventually lead to another OSU touchdown.

“We have to be more consistent, obviously the way we finished the first half wasn’t exactly stellar,” Broncos head coach Andy Avalos said. “We didn’t finish the half the way we are capable of.”

After a mainly lackluster third quarter and most of the fourth, Bronco fans got excited again, when Riley Whimpey forced a fumble and JL Skinner returned it for a touchdown, but since the play was marked dead, the touchdown didn’t count and the ball was placed at the spot of the fumble.

“That was a great play by Riley. I think they let that play go, but at the end of the day it is what it is,” explained senior nickle Kekaula Kaniho. “We just have to do a better job of finishing on both offense and defense.”

To put the nail in the coffin, Jonah Dalmas’ field goal attempt was no good and the Cowboys would take over from there to run out the clock..

“We have to do a better job as coaches to start creating mechanisms that help us be able to finish these games at the end,” Avalos said. “Through these two losses early on we’re going to be able to learn a ton that’s going to carry us forward as we start to move into conference.”

