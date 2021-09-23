Advertisement

DEQ releases mobile app providing real-time air quality information to the public

With all the smoke in the air coming from many fires burning both in Idaho and across the West...
With all the smoke in the air coming from many fires burning both in Idaho and across the West coast, KMVT reached out to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to find out what we can expect in terms of air quality and if there is any health concerns.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is introducing a new mobile app, AIR Idaho, to provide forecasted and current air quality information to help protect your health during poor air quality episodes.

The AIR Idaho app features air quality information relative to your location as well as an interactive real-time map that displays data from over 30 monitoring stations across the state. It also provides a three-day forecast detailing whether the air quality is expected to deteriorate and if there are times when air quality is expected to be better.

“This mobile app puts air quality information at your fingertips so you can make decisions to protect your health,” said Tiffany Floyd, DEQ’s Air Quality Division Administrator.

The app also features real-time information related open burning restrictions, a list of regional and statewide air quality resources, tips to stay safe during a smoke or inversion event, and information on how you can help protect our air.

Users can download the app for free at the App Store for iPhone or Google Play and select a location to receive information for a specific area. Enable notifications to receive information on local air quality advisories and burn restrictions. Use your phone’s location services to receive information for your area; or select a default county if you do not use your phone’s location.

To submit questions or feedback concerning the app, email aqmobileapp@deq.idaho.gov.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC)...
Idaho expands Crisis Standards of Care statewide
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Non-COVID patient speaks on ER experience
The South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls (Image: Elenee Dao)
COVID-19 case investigators ask residents to help report details of their illness
Soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are in the process of returning equipment...
Gov. Little calls on National Guard during crisis standards of care
Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello. (Google Maps)
Fetuses in Pocatello funeral home now a criminal investigation