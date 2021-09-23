Fetuses in Pocatello funeral home now a criminal investigation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Police have confirmed that the case about fetuses and bodies found in the Pocatello funeral is now a criminal investigation.

For the past three weeks, police have been trying to identify the bodies found in the Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello. Idaho State University says that the fetuses were donated to the school as part of a study on fetal development and sent to the funeral home to be cremated. The school ended its relationship with the funeral home and later filed a formal complaint with the police.

The Pocatello Police Department says that they have seized computers from the funeral home and sent them to a forensics lab to be examined. Police are also working to go through all the files they seized, and they stress that the investigation will take time.

One of the bodies is still not identified. Below is the description:

No. 11: Adult female approximately 60s to 70s at the time of her passing. The female was bald and had a curly dark grey wig. She had pink acrylic or press-on fingernails and was wearing a long pink pajama shirt with a screen print of a bear holding a coffee cup, wearing pink bunny slippers that had “I’m a BEAR in the morning” printed on the front. She had a medical port on her chest that was purple. The female may have been in hospice care at the time of her passing. It is estimated that she had been at the facility for approximately 2 weeks before 9/3/2021.

If you have a lead, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6121 or the Bannock County Coroner’s Office at 208-236-7377.

