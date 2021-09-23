Filer rallies against American Falls; local sports roundup

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After going down a set, Filer won the next three to capture the match against American Falls, 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-8, 25-11).

OTHER SCORES:

Gooding 3, Valley 0: (25-12 25-23 25-13) Izzie Stockham 9 kills, 7 digs | Alx Roe 8 kills, 6 digs | Kiera Patterson 6 kills, 6 digs | Reece Fleming 8 digs, 26 assists

BOYS SOCCER

Burley 2, Minico 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 6, Wood River 1: (Bruins: Abigail Williams, Madelyn McQueen (2), Kaylin Bailey (2) and Hannah McQueen | Wolverines: Kate Shafer)

Burley 5, Minico 0: (Brianna Macias, Morgan Waters, Jaycee Stuart, Amabel Avila, & Haylee Searle)

Sun Valley 3, Bliss 1: After going down 1-0 at the half, Ruby Crist knocked in 3 unanswered goals to give the Cutthroats their 7th victory of the season. Assists: Tatum Minor.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.