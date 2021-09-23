Advertisement

Filer School District will start their closure Friday

The Filer School Closure will begin Friday
The Filer School Closure will begin Friday(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer School District will start their over week long closure on Friday. The school is closing until Oct 4th due to staff and student sickness and a lack of substitute teachers.

Superintendent Kelli Schroeder says there were 67 cases of COVID-19 in the Filer School District last year. In the last 12 days, there have been 65 cases among students and staff. Other illnesses are also keeping students and staff out. The Superintendent says some buildings have had over 20% of their students out sick. Schroeder adds there will be no online education next week and that the break is a true break.

“We found the online last year was not as successful as we had hoped so we will be re-grouping right now to see if we can plan better ways should this come again,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder says she appreciates how community members have stepped up over the last 24 hours to see how they can help. Substitute teacher applications are always available. The school district says they do not know if they will make up the time off yet.

