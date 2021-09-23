Advertisement

Girl in custody after having gun at E. Idaho middle school

A student is in custody after an Idaho middle school shooting that injured three.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — A 13-year-old girl has been taken into custody after having a firearm at Rigby Middle School, authorities said Thursday. It’s the same school in May where a shooting injured two students and a custodian.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said a school resource officer during Thursday’s incident found the girl in the bathroom with the firearm.

Anderson said the gun was in the girl’s backpack, and she never pointed it at anyone and there were no shots fired and no one was injured.

The school in a statement said school is continuing for the day, but parents could also pick up their students.

In May at the same school, authorities say a sixth-grade girl opened fire, injuring two students and the custodian. That shooting was stopped by one of the teachers.

