Gov. Little calls on National Guard during crisis standards of care

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho National Guard members have stepped up again to help out Primary Health centers during the crisis standards of care.

On Thursday, Gov. Brad Little called on National Guard citizen soldiers and airmen to step into triage roles. This will free up Primary Health staff to work on the more technical parts of patient care.

“During this fourth wave of COVID, we are seeing more daily cases, higher positivity rates, more severe illness, and unfortunately more deaths than ever before,” said Dr. David Peterman, Primary Health CEO. “With the Guard’s help we will be able to evaluate, test, and vaccinate more patients for COVID-19. We are incredibly grateful to the National Guard for once again helping us keep our clinics running smoothly.”

This comes only two weeks after 200 Idaho National Guard troops were deployed to southwest Asia. The National Guard also helped Primary Health cope with the pandemic five months ago.

“The Airmen and Soldiers of the Idaho National Guard are incredibly proud to continue our service to the citizens of Idaho in response to this ongoing pandemic,” said Gen. Russ Johnson. “As the strain on our front line healthcare professionals continues, we again welcome the opportunity to provide some relief to these heroes.”

