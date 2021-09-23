Health officials are concerned about increased use of Ivermectin to treat COVID

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Ivermectin is a prescribed medication used to treat certain infections caused by internal and external parasites, like head lice. It is FDA approved, and when used as intended, it is safe for people to take. However, there have been increased reports across the United State of the medication being used for COVID-19. Health officials are urging people not to use Ivermectin for prevention or treatment because it is not FDA approved for treating COVID-19.

As COVID cases surge across the United States and Idaho, so is the prescribed use of ivermectin. According to the CDC, a recent study revealed that Ivermectin dispensing from outpatient retail pharmacies in the United States increased from an average of 3,600 prescriptions per week, pre-pandemic, to more than 88,000 prescriptions in the week ending August 13, 2021.

According to the CDC calls to poison control centers reporting misuse and overdoses related to Ivermectin are increasing. U.S poison control centers received a three-fold increase in the number of calls for human exposures to Ivermectin in January 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic baseline.

Dr. Joshua Kern, chief medical officer for St. Luke’s Magic Valley Jerome and Wood River, said part of the reason why Ivermectin is not FDA approved for the Coronavirus is the data is still too preliminary to recommend it for the treatment. There is some reason to think why it could help with COVID, but the problem is a lot of the basic science or bench research on why it would help treat COVID is the dose in humans would almost have to be too high to make it safe to take. That is one of the big reasons why we are saying, “please don’t take this medicine outside of participating in a research study.”

“There are ongoing research studies with double-blinded placebo-controlled trials to see if it would help and as soon as we feel like the risk to reward benefit will be there we would recommend it,” Kern said.

He also said there have been reports in Idaho of some people getting liver disease or injury to the liver from it at those high doses. Kern said he is also aware of some Idahoans taking the veterinary version of it.

“It is a very high concentration, very high dose, and it would be essentially easy to overdose,” Kern said.

Twin Falls veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Kohtz said the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine recently sent a letter to veterinarians and retailers to help stop the misuse of animal Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 in humans. She also said the Ivermectin for animals can be bought right off the shelf at an animal supply store. Kohtz said the only time people might get a prescription for it is if they were going to use it for a small animal.

“Usually you can buy some Ivermectin products at local feed stores but they are pretty much all off the shelf right now because of the shortage problem we are seeing, and since people are wanting to use Ivermectin for themselves,” Kohtz said.

She said there is an injectable, topical, and oral form of animal Ivermectin, and she strongly encourages people not to use any of them to treat COVID-19.

“Even though the active ingredient might be the same, the formulations are not tested for people...We don’t know what the concentration might be for a human,” said Kohtz. “An adult cow is anywhere from 1,200 to 2,000 pounds depending on breed so that is a lot different from a human.”

However, sixty-three-year-old Jerome resident Allen Dean said he received an online prescription for Ivermectin when he was diagnosed with COVID in January, and it worked well for him.

“It felt like somebody was sitting on your chest, and you couldn’t get the big breath of air like you normally do when you’re fine,” said Dean.”I took it (Ivermectin) that next morning at 10 AM. I took a nap and four hours later I woke up breathing normally.”

He said he got took it because the other medications he was prescribed by his doctor were not working.

“He said I should just go to the ER that is what I was told,” said Dean “So I felt like if that is the attitude I got to find something for myself. I have to go somewhere and find somebody to help me and that’s what I did. I’m telling you when you are sick your mind is in different places. You just want to get better.”

Dean said someone shouldn’t take the drug unless prescribed by a doctor, and it might not work for everyone but it worked for him.

“I would like to see our health organizations recognize they have more than one course of treatment, and if that course of treatment is not working then they need to go to another one,” Dean said.

However, Kern reminds people Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by FDA for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, and the best course of treatment for preventing COVID is to get vaccinated.

“I know personally people who took Ivermectin and ended up dying of COVID” said Kern.” At the end of the day just because somebody ended getting better from taking Ivermectin doesn’t mean the Ivermectin ended up doing anything. The majority of people do get better from COVID.”.

