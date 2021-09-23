Health officials urge against Ivermectin use

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Health officials are urging people not to use Ivermectin for prevention or treatment of COVID-19 as prescribed use continues across the United States.

According to the CDC, Ivermectin dispensing from outpatient retail pharmacies in the United States have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic there were an an average of 3,600 prescriptions per week, now they have now surged to more than 88,000 per week.

There have also been reports of increased use in veterinary Ivermectin for human consumption. Health officials are warning people that Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by the FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19, and that adverse effects associated with misuse and overdose are increasing, as shown by a rise in calls to poison control centers.

“We have already seen at least in our state some people get liver disease or injury to the liver from it at those high doses,” said Dr. Joshua Kern the chief medical officer for St. Luke’s Magic Valley Jerome and Wood RIver

Ivermectin is typically prescribed to certain infections caused by internal and external parasites.

