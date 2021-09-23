Hospital workers speak to the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on everyone’s life in some way. Perhaps no one more than those working in the hospitals.

One nurse at Minidoka Memorial Hospital says the latest surge of COVID-19 has been different, not only for the patients, but the staff as well.

“It’s very hard to take care of these people, because they are so resistant to what we are doing, even though they are here and need our help,” said Kaylee Tracy, a nurse.

The lab manager says they are seeing more people test positive for the virus this year. The hospital often worries about having enough resources for their patients.

“You’ve never seen anything as bad as someone trying to breathe with COVID, and it affects the staff, believe it or not, it affects us, we are not inhuman, we are not cold, even though we sometimes may appear that way, it affects us and we feel bad, and we feel sometimes helpless that we can’t do anything,” said Bart Hanson, the lab manager.

But the hospital continues to be there for their patients, and each other as well. They say taking care of each other is vital when so many are feeling the mental effects of their job.

“We are all working as a team and it’s helping, and we are keeping our spirits high, and that’s the only thing that’s saving us,” said Tracy.

Many are feeling compassion fatigue because there doesn’t appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We try to, we just try to go, week to week, sometimes, day to day to take care of the needs of the patients we have,” said Hanson.

