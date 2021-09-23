NFL 360 film features Sun Valley man

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A retired NFL player living in Sun Valley is inviting the public to engage in the viewing of NFL 360′s “Searching for the Summit”.

Mark Pattison completed the Seven Summit series earlier this year, after summiting Mt. Everest. The 30-minute film shows his efforts over the past decade, climbing the tallest peaks on every continent.

The film will be shown at the Argyros in Ketchum on Thursday, September 23 with a virtual concert by Steve Azar, a country music star.

John Waechter will host the evening’s presentation. He will also lead a panel discussion following the premiere with Pattison, ESPN analyst and Pattison’s training partner Jim Mora and NFL Media Executive Producer Ryan Travis. Waechter summitted Mt. Everest in 2001, becoming the 58th person to conquer the Seven Summits.

There’s also a feature on Higher Ground, a non-profit organization based out of Ketchum very dear to Pattison’s heart. After all, his daughter Emilia suffers from epilepsy and hasn’t had a seizure in eight months. The organization helps bridge the gap between those with disabilities and a sense of belonging.

“The beauty about the film is not because it’s about a guy climbing a mountain, it’s really somebody who went through a hard time, put out a big goal to get through it, found the healing and then turned that passion into purpose in turning around and helping my daughter Emilia,” Pattison said.

If you would like to attend the event, it’s $50 or to watch from a safe distance, you can catch it via live stream for $30. All proceeds benefit Higher Ground.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., the program begins at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.