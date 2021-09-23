Advertisement

Northern Idaho community college president terminated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The board of trustees of a northern Idaho community college has fired the school’s president in what one board member who opposed the move called 100% retaliation.

The board with a 3-2 vote Wednesday fired Rick MacLennan, ending his five-year term. Board Chair Todd Banducci and two other board members didn’t explain their votes to fire MacLennan.

The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities is investigating whether the college is still eligible for accreditation following complaints against Banducci for unprofessional behavior.

Board member Christie Wood said the firing was in retaliation for the complaints.

“(MacLennan)’s done nothing wrong here, this is 100% retaliation against an excellent president,” Wood said.

“Trustee Banducci, you have bullied me for a long time, and you are doing it again,” MacLennan said during the meeting.

Lita Burns, vice president of instruction, was named as acting president.

“The fact that there are personality differences is not a reason to dismiss the president,” said board member Ken Howard, who backed MacLennan.

MacLennan will be paid 12 months salary and benefits. His annual salary is about $223,000.

