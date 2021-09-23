Open house to explore airport concepts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A public open house is being held in order to explore development concepts for the Magic Valley Regional airport.

The public is invited to view and offer comment on development concepts for the airport as well as the implementation timeline and financing of those concepts. The open house, which is the third and final public meeting of the airport master plan update, is slated for Monday, Oct 4th from 4 to 6-30 p-m.

“Community input has been critical in helping to ensure proposed changes reflect the needs and interests of those that are intended to benefit,” said Bill Carberry, Airport Manager. “Our team has organized multiple opportunities beginning last Fall for the public to safely participate in the planning process.”

The airport, operated by the City and County of Twin Falls, through a grant from the FAA, is conducting the update to help identify needs and growth potential, which will in-turn position the airport to receive funding for improvements and enhancements.

“Commercial air operations and as a provider of multiple aviation services, including fire-fighting, cargo shipment, general aviation and agriculture, are among the ways the airport contributes to the prosperity of the region,” said Carberry.

The planning team is also working to prepare a draft Airport Layout Plan for the master plan update, which consists of a set of technical drawings depicting the future development plans for the airport. A preliminary draft of the plan will be available for review at the public open house. The plan set will eventually be submitted to the FAA for approval, which is required to receive federal funding for eligible airport development projects.

Ricondo and JUB Engineers are managing this process. The public is encouraged to contact Bryant Kuechle with J-U-B (208-376-7330, bkuechle@jub.com) with questions and comments.

