Advertisement

Open house to explore airport concepts

The public is invited to view and offer comment on development concepts for the airport as well...
The public is invited to view and offer comment on development concepts for the airport as well as the implementation timeline and financing of those concepts(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A public open house is being held in order to explore development concepts for the Magic Valley Regional airport.

The public is invited to view and offer comment on development concepts for the airport as well as the implementation timeline and financing of those concepts. The open house, which is the third and final public meeting of the airport master plan update, is slated for Monday, Oct 4th from 4 to 6-30 p-m.

“Community input has been critical in helping to ensure proposed changes reflect the needs and interests of those that are intended to benefit,” said Bill Carberry, Airport Manager. “Our team has organized multiple opportunities beginning last Fall for the public to safely participate in the planning process.”

The airport, operated by the City and County of Twin Falls, through a grant from the FAA, is conducting the update to help identify needs and growth potential, which will in-turn position the airport to receive funding for improvements and enhancements.

“Commercial air operations and as a provider of multiple aviation services, including fire-fighting, cargo shipment, general aviation and agriculture, are among the ways the airport contributes to the prosperity of the region,” said Carberry.

The planning team is also working to prepare a draft Airport Layout Plan for the master plan update, which consists of a set of technical drawings depicting the future development plans for the airport. A preliminary draft of the plan will be available for review at the public open house. The plan set will eventually be submitted to the FAA for approval, which is required to receive federal funding for eligible airport development projects.

Ricondo and JUB Engineers are managing this process. The public is encouraged to contact Bryant Kuechle with J-U-B (208-376-7330, bkuechle@jub.com) with questions and comments.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC)...
Idaho expands Crisis Standards of Care statewide
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan

Latest News

Filer School District's break due to staff absences will begin Friday.
Filer will begin week long shutdown Friday
Salute to Idaho Agriculture
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Pocket Ranch Farm
Minidoka Memorial Hospital is feeling the effects of COVID-19.
Hospital workers speak to the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic
Blaine County School District Sign KMVT file image
Blaine County School District struggling to hire